Accident Kills 77-Year-Old North San Juan Man

Posted: Jan. 6, 2021 5:31 PM PST

A local resident is dead, following a solo vehicle accident in the North San Juan area. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened on Tyler Foote Road, Wednesday afternoon, near Murphy Road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the man’s dog was also in the vehicle but ran off. He could not speculate on what led to the crash, such as speed, inattention, or driving under the influence…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele also mentioned that the condition of the road was not likely a factor, that it’s very well-maintained. The name of the man is not available yet.

