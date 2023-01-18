< Back to All News

Accident Kills 83-Year-Old Grass Valley Woman

Posted: Jan. 18, 2023 3:34 PM PST

A Grass Valley woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 49 in the local area Tuesday evening. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 83-year-old Marilyn Harlan was driving southbound in the left turn lane toward La Barr Meadows Road in a 1998 Honda Civic…

click to listen to Officer Bice

The crash killed Harlan. The driver of the other vehicle, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, had injuries at the scene that were called minor. But she was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Meanwhile, Bice says more details on what exactly happened are still being sought. He says witnesses are encouraged to contact the local

click to listen to Officer Bice

The highway was periodically closed and some traffic was diverted for about two hours.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha