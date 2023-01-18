Accident Kills 83-Year-Old Grass Valley Woman

A Grass Valley woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 49 in the local area Tuesday evening. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 83-year-old Marilyn Harlan was driving southbound in the left turn lane toward La Barr Meadows Road in a 1998 Honda Civic…

The crash killed Harlan. The driver of the other vehicle, 70-year-old Roxanne Fitzsimmons of Grass Valley, had injuries at the scene that were called minor. But she was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Meanwhile, Bice says more details on what exactly happened are still being sought. He says witnesses are encouraged to contact the local

The highway was periodically closed and some traffic was diverted for about two hours.