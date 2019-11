A solo vehicle accident over the weekend in Yuba County has killed a 43-year-old Camptonville man. California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says it happened around seven Saturday morning, on Highway 49, near Sleighville Creek Road, in the Camptonville area…

Levi Keilty was coming back from North San Juan. Steele says there were no signs of any braking by the driver…

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.