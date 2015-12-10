< Back to All News

Accident Kills Nevada City Man

Posted: Dec. 10, 2015 2:22 PM PST

A Nevada City man has been killed in a solo vehicle accident near town. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it happened on Gracie Rd, south of Dorcelline Court late Wednesday night, with light rain occurring at the time…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says 24-year-old Buddy Newman, the sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says whether Newman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol is still being investigated.

More from my site

More from my site

1 Comment

December 17, 2017

Trevor Evans

I’m trying to find information on deceased man by the name of Doug Canada’s. I believe he was killed in a motorcycle accident recently. A memorial to him is attached to a Live Oak tree on highway 20 in Yuba County. This tree will be removed to make way for the proposed highway widening early next year. If anyone knows relatives or friends of this man they may want to secure the memorial before it is removed. Thanks

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha