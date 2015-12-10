Accident Kills Nevada City Man

A Nevada City man has been killed in a solo vehicle accident near town. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it happened on Gracie Rd, south of Dorcelline Court late Wednesday night, with light rain occurring at the time…
Tassone says 24-year-old Buddy Newman, the sole occupant, was not wearing a seat belt…
Tassone says whether Newman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol is still being investigated.
Trevor Evans
