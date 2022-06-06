Accident Kills Sacramento Woman On Highway 20

The investigation of a fatal accident on Highway 20, east of Nevada City, over the past weekend, continues. CHP Officer Jason Bice says a man was driving his car on a curvy stretch at a high rate of speed near Chalk Bluff Road Saturday evening…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the driver struck the truck and trailer head-on. That killed his passenger, a 37-year-old woman from the Sacramento area. He had major injuries and there’s no other information on him at this time. The woman’s name has not been released yet. Bice says it’s been an accident-prone stretch at times, over the years…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Meanwhile, the occupants of the truck and trailer are from Live Oak. The driver, who had major injuries, is 77-year-old Donald Mayo. His 67-year-old wife, Denise, had moderate injuries. Another passenger, 43-year-old Matt Perkins, who is a ranch hand, was not injured, nor were the sheep.