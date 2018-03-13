Accident Kills Two-Year-Old Grass Valley Boy

A two-year-old Grass Valley boy has been killed in a solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Quincy Silva was a passenger in a car that was driven by 38-year-old Albert Silva, who also is from Grass Valley. Silva was driving on Highway 20, approaching Harmony Ridge Road last night…

Steele says Albert Silva was wearing his seatbelt, while having major injuries. But Quincy Silva had not been restrained in his car seat…

The CHP and the Sheriff’s Department are not stating whether the boy was Albert Silva’s son.