Accident On San Juan Ridge Seriously Injures A Man

Posted: Mar. 22, 2022 5:03 PM PDT

One major injury, after a two-vehicle collision on the San Juan Ridge late Monday. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred on Tyler Foote Road…

Bice says the driver, 50-year-old Adrian Boynton, of Marysville, may have lost the brakes on the vehicle. He was broadsided coming across Tyler Foote Road by a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Roberto Epardo of Oregon House…

Boynton was flown to the hospital, where his exact condition was not known. Epardo was not injured. Bice says there is no evidence that Boynton was driving under the influence.

