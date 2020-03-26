Accident Seriously Injures Grass Valley Man

One major injury to the driver of a car that overturned on the northbound direction of the Golden Center Freeway late Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says 23-year-old Tyler Hunnig of Grass Valley was near the Empire Street on ramp….

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Hunnig was ejected from the vehicle and had to be transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital. He also notes that more drivers seem to be taking more liberties with the speed limit, with traffic volume dropping from the stay-at-home order…

click to listen to Officer Steele

The crash closed both lanes of the Golden State Freeway for about 45 minutes.