Accident Seriously Injures Lake Wildwood Man

Thursday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says Mark Glendinning was driving on an accident-prone stretch of Rough and Ready Highway near Rough and Ready Road…

Bice says Glendinning’s arm ended up getting crushed and he had to be flown to the hospital…

Bice says there was no indication that Glendinning was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He says the accident was likely due to inattention.