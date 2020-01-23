< Back to All News

Accident Snarls Morning Commute Traffic Hwy 49

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 2:07 PM PST

Commute traffic on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn was hit with a major backup Thursday morning, because of a two-vehicle accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened on the passing lane of a two-lane northbound stretch of the highway, just south of Lime Kiln Road, at around 6:40…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says that caused Pritchard to drive the pickup about 50 feet down an embankment. He says it took over two hours to clear the accident, due to bringing the vehicle back up to the road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

But Steele says there were no injuries from the crash.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha