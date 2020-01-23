Accident Snarls Morning Commute Traffic Hwy 49

Commute traffic on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn was hit with a major backup Thursday morning, because of a two-vehicle accident. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened on the passing lane of a two-lane northbound stretch of the highway, just south of Lime Kiln Road, at around 6:40…

Steele says that caused Pritchard to drive the pickup about 50 feet down an embankment. He says it took over two hours to clear the accident, due to bringing the vehicle back up to the road…

But Steele says there were no injuries from the crash.