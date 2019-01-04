Accident Victim Stranded In Vehicle All Night

An Auburn man was stranded in his vehicle all night, after a solo vehicle crash Thursday night. CHP Officer Tim Sheehan says the man apparently lost control on a curve on McCourtney Road near Paddock Lane…

Sheehan says the vehicle could not be seen from the road and the headlights were not on. He says the man was not discovered until Friday morning, about ten hours later, by the homeowner, with officers and medics then responding…

Sheehan says the name of the man is not being released at this time.