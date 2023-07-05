Accidents and DUI Arrests Up Over 4th Weekend

It was another busy Fourth of July weekend for the Grass Valley Office of the California Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Bice says they responded to seven accidents during their Maximum Enforcement Period, which was from Saturday through Tuesday this year. Bice says three of the collisions had minor to moderate injuries. And three were linked to driving under the influence, with a total of five DUI arrests made…

Bice says officers also saw a lot of excessive speed, with two tickets handed out for drivers going over 100 miles an hour. Overall, crashes were linked to the usual reckless and distracted driving behaviors…

Bice says it was also an upward trend statewide, for the most part.