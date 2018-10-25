< Back to All News

Acres of Hope in Auburn Helps Homeless Women

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

There are many homeless advocacy groups locally, like Hospitality House, Sierra Roots, and others, but there’s another one that perhaps you haven’t heard of. Lisa Risdal is the Executive Director of ‘Acres of Hope’…

Listen to Lisa Risdal 1

They are based in Auburn, and are rather small, serving about eleven families at a time, with an eye on expansion. Risdal calls her site a campus, which has tiny houses and a playground for the kids. Risdal says many of the women who are staying at Acres of Hope were not only abused by husbands or ex-husbands, but also were likely abused as children…

Listen to Lisa Risdal 2

Risdal says the program is faith-based. They get no federal funding and only exist on private donations.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha