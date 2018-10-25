Acres of Hope in Auburn Helps Homeless Women

There are many homeless advocacy groups locally, like Hospitality House, Sierra Roots, and others, but there’s another one that perhaps you haven’t heard of. Lisa Risdal is the Executive Director of ‘Acres of Hope’…

Listen to Lisa Risdal 1

They are based in Auburn, and are rather small, serving about eleven families at a time, with an eye on expansion. Risdal calls her site a campus, which has tiny houses and a playground for the kids. Risdal says many of the women who are staying at Acres of Hope were not only abused by husbands or ex-husbands, but also were likely abused as children…

Listen to Lisa Risdal 2

Risdal says the program is faith-based. They get no federal funding and only exist on private donations.

–gf