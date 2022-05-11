< Back to All News

Active-Duty Photo Display Part of Armed Forces Celebration

Posted: May. 11, 2022 4:04 PM PDT

Nevada County businesses, especially those in Grass Valley, are gearing up to support a full-blown celebration of all branches of the United States military on the third Saturday in May, May 21st.

Longtime community member, Jay Cooper, is also part of the committee for the Armed Forces Day celebration. He says Foothill Mercantile reached out to him to share the store is transforming its windows to honor active-duty members prior to and during the celebration. Cooper has a son and grandson both officers in the Air Force and requested a photo of each to display in the window, and owners Susan and Dee are looking for more active-duty photos.

 

Cooper believes the photos will be on display beginning Wednesday, May 18th, and go through the weekend.
Jay and members of the committee will be on KNCO next week to talk more about the actual celebration, but he says a display of military vehicles will be on the streets of Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha