Active-Duty Photo Display Part of Armed Forces Celebration

Nevada County businesses, especially those in Grass Valley, are gearing up to support a full-blown celebration of all branches of the United States military on the third Saturday in May, May 21st.

Longtime community member, Jay Cooper, is also part of the committee for the Armed Forces Day celebration. He says Foothill Mercantile reached out to him to share the store is transforming its windows to honor active-duty members prior to and during the celebration. Cooper has a son and grandson both officers in the Air Force and requested a photo of each to display in the window, and owners Susan and Dee are looking for more active-duty photos.

Cooper believes the photos will be on display beginning Wednesday, May 18th, and go through the weekend.

Jay and members of the committee will be on KNCO next week to talk more about the actual celebration, but he says a display of military vehicles will be on the streets of Grass Valley.