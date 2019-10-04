< Back to All News

Active Shooter Exercise Goes Well Brighton Center

Posted: Oct. 4, 2019 1:39 PM PDT

Nevada County’s latest Active Shooter Preparedness Exercise disrupted services at the Brighton Greens Resource Center Friday morning. This scenario featured an armed man, unhappy with one of the service agencies, entering the rear of the building near the One Stop Career Office. Norma Andrade was at the front desk at the time and thought the gunman would have come through the front entrance…

click to listen to Norma Andrade

This year’s exercise featured blank shotgun shots being fired outside near where the gunman entered, with recorded gunshots being heard through speakers inside. David West, a Veterans Services Officer, and former Marine Corps member, was right nearby, inside an office with Social Services Director Tex Ritter. He says his main focus was keeping Tex calm…

click to listen to David West

Ritter says this exercise felt more realistic compared to one he was also involved in two years ago at the Rood Center…

click to listen to Tex Ritter

About half of the employees managed to get outside, with the others hiding inside, including locking themselves in rooms. Two ended up being wounded. The exercise did not include engaging or arresting the gunman.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha