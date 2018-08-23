< Back to All News

Active Shooter Exercise in Grass Valley Friday

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 12:34 PM PDT

There will be an active shooter situation at Nevada County government offices in Grass Valley tomorrow, but it’s just an exercise. Nevada County emergency officials and the Grass Valley Police Department are jointly conducting the drill. Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni…

Matteoni says how many officers respond depends on what else is going on. He says his officers don’t know a lot about the exercise. A similar exercise was done at the Rood Center last year, using a percussion instrument to simulate the gunshot. County Risk Manager Mary Jo Castruccio says they learned a lot…

No one will be ‘hit’ by the simulated gunshots and medical personnel are not participating. The drill is from 10am to noon, and the Crown Point Circle offices will be closed during that period.

–gf

