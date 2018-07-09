Active Shooter Exercises In Nevada County

As shooting rampages continue on a regular basis across the country, more extensive training exercises are planned in various locations of Nevada County over the next three weeks. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says past exercises primarily involved his department, along with Nevada City Police and the Sheriff’s Department. But he says all area agencies will be participating this time, including fire departments…

Matteoni says there will be two practice scenarios a day at one undisclosed location, which could be near homes, businesses, or a school. Simulated gunfire may also be included. And while officers are not told anything ahead of time about the nature of a particular simulated incident, they won’t just show up unannounced..

Matteoni says volunteers from the various agencies will portray shooters and victims.