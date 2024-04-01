Ad Hoc Committee Discusses Courthouse Options

With the location of a new Nevada County courthouse now narrowed down to three potential sites, a second meeting of the Nevada City Ad Hoc Committee has been scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Committee is comprised of Councilmember Doug Fleming, City Manager Sean Grayson, the City Engineer, and former councilmember and previous Committee chair, Paul Matson. Grayson says he passes on recommendations to the City Council. And stakeholders’ participation are also, again, encouraged, just like it was when there were still 14 properties under review…

Grayson also shares the Committee’s input with the Judicial Council Project Advisory Group, which consists of mostly public and government officials, including the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office. And Grayson says the Judicial Council has been responsive to the feedback…

The potential sites are at either the Old Forest Service Office location, on Cement Hill Road and Highway 49, or at Highway 49 and Coyote Street. The Ad Hoc Committee meeting begins at 5:30 Tuesday evening at City Hall.