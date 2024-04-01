< Back to All News

Ad Hoc Committee Discusses Courthouse Options

Posted: Apr. 1, 2024 12:47 AM PDT

With the location of a new Nevada County courthouse now narrowed down to three potential sites, a second meeting of the Nevada City Ad Hoc Committee has been scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Committee is comprised of Councilmember Doug Fleming, City Manager Sean Grayson, the City Engineer, and former councilmember and previous Committee chair, Paul Matson. Grayson says he passes on recommendations to the City Council. And stakeholders’ participation are also, again, encouraged, just like it was when there were still 14 properties under review…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Grayson also shares the Committee’s input with the Judicial Council Project Advisory Group, which consists of mostly public and government officials, including the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office. And Grayson says the Judicial Council has been responsive to the feedback…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The potential sites are at either the Old Forest Service Office location, on Cement Hill Road and Highway 49, or at Highway 49 and Coyote Street. The Ad Hoc Committee meeting begins at 5:30 Tuesday evening at City Hall.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha