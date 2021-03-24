Adjusting the COVID Data

As Nevada County COVID case rates drop low enough to move Nevada County into the Red Tier, there have been no new COVID related deaths in the county. However, the number on the COVID Dashboard is increasing. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that is not and indicator of an alarming spike in deaths. She says its because a large number of residents get medical care outside of the county and it takes a while to rectify the data.

Wolfe says that the number will likely increase from 74 to somewhere in the 80s.*

Regarding data around transmission rates and sources, Wolfe says the county is mirroring the state.*

Other areas of transmissions include work areas that require people to be on site.

Wolfe stresses the importance of vaccinations as well as continued social distancing and mask wearing when around groups of people in order to limit possible transmission.