Adona Challenged For Clerk-Recorder

Posted: Feb. 25, 2022 12:25 AM PST

Saying he shares residents’ concerns about he integrity of the elections, a local veteran is running for Nevada County Clerk-Recorder in the June elections. Jason Tedder says the 2016 and 2020 elections were surrounded by doubt and mistrust. This is his first attempt at being elected to public office…

Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Tedder admits he has a lot to learn about the office…

The other challenger to replace Dias is Assistant County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona, whom Dias has endorsed. After a physical confrontation with a few supporters of a recall of the Board of Supervisors, earlier this year, Adona and other officials and employees obtained a temporary restraining order against those people. Tedder says he’s worked in many challenging environments and is well-versed in working cooperatively and deescalating, if necessary.

