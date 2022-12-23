< Back to All News

Adona Ready For Clerk-Recorder Job

Posted: Dec. 23, 2022 12:43 AM PST

Natalie Adona says she expects a smooth and seamless transition to her new job that begins in January as Nevada County’s new Clerk-Recorder. Adona has served as Assistant Clerk-Recorder since her appointment in October of 2019 and was elected to the top job during the June Primary. She replaces Greg Diaz, who’s retiring. She says the county’s older and more stable demographic here, with less moving and changing of addresses, has really been compatible with the all mail-in ballot system…

Nevada County’s voter participation rate for the November elections was 68-percent, the fifth-highest of any county. Adona also notes that there was less second-guessing of the counting process but isn’t sure that’s going away….

The next scheduled election is the Presidential Primary in 2024. And Adona says although it’s currently scheduled for March the Legislature has had some discussions about possibly moving it back to June.

