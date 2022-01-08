< Back to All News

Adona Seeking Clerk-Recorder Job

Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 5:10 PM PST

Just a little over two years after joining the department, Assistant Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona has announced that she’s seeking the top job in the June election. She says she’s re-built and deepened the Election Department’s vote center worker training program. She says she’s also launched a pilot program to modernize election management systems…

Adona also describes herself as a recognized leader in elections at the state and national level. She says she led research, strategy and learning for a private philanthropy known as the Democracy Fund, as part of five years she spent in Washington D.C. She then trained poll workers for the City and County of San Francisco, as well as Alameda County, before coming here…

Meanwhile, incumbent Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz hasn’t made an official announcement on whether he’ll seek a fourth term. He was originally appointed to fill out the remainder of the term of his predecessor, by the Board of Supervisors, in 2007.

