Adopt-A-Highway Volunteers Can Now Get Paid

You see them cleaning up litter along state highways most days. And some of Cal Trans’ Adopt-A-Highway volunteers have also been getting paid, including District Three, which includes Nevada County. Our district, and one in the San Diego region, were part of a three-month pilot program last year that offered up to 250-dollars a month. And Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it was so successful that it’s now being offered statewide. She says it meant another 38 sections of highways were adopted in our district, including I-80 and Highways 20, 49, and 174. It’s part of Governor Newsom’s one-point-one billion dollar multi-year Clean California campaign…

Borrayo says proper documentation must be given, to qualify for the payment…

Since July of last year, Cal Trans says it’s collected more than 56-hundred tons of trash and debris and made more than 500 new hires and another 290 conditional job offers. Borrayo says the program also leaves crews more time for highway maintenance and repairs.