Adopt-a-Sliver of Nevada City Moves Foward

Nevada City continues to make strides in improving the city wildfire protection. At Wednesday’s city council meeting the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee gave a summary of the work they have accomplished over the past several years. Work includes a variety of community partners including multiple fire-wise communities as part of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, the city fire chief, city council members, and other concerned residents. One specific initiative that is moving forward is the Adopt-A-Sliver program. Small plots of land throughout the city belonging to the city that are fire hazards because of unmanaged vegetation. Council member Erin Minnet has been instrumental in Adopt a Sliver.

Committe member Terry Voorhes clarified as part of the process, the city must first abate the property, so the adopting residents are then agreeing to maintain it in a fire safe manor.

Minnet says 9000 dollars is needed to abate the slivers. 2500 dollars will come from a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for the projects.

The committee says the contract between and adopting residents has been finalized and two slivers- Drummond Street and Spring Street are awaiting signatures once the abatement is complete.