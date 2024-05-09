< Back to All News

ADU Guidebook Gets Two Awards

Posted: May. 9, 2024 12:46 AM PDT

It’s only been available for about six months. But Nevada County’s ADU Guidebook has already received not one but two awards. One is the Best Practices Award of Excellence from the American Planning Association of California’s Northern Section. The other is the Small Town and Rural Planning John Keller Award for Planning, from the National American Planning Association. County Associate Planner, Marie Maniscalco, says the new resources in the Guidebook explain the entire process of building an Accessory Dwelling Unit, from start to finish…

The tools available also include a cost calculator, website, contractor list, and floorplan gallery. Maniscalco also points out that the Guidebook was a unique partnership with Amador, Calaveras, and Mariposa counties….

And as the building season starts to heat up with the weather, Maniscalco says the awards should also promote more awareness of the Guidebook. The county says both awards speak to the importance of this project and its potential impacts on rural counties throughout the state, as well as the nation.

