Advisory Council On South Co Development To Form

Posted: Feb. 10, 2021 12:18 AM PST

Another step toward responsible growth in the South County has been taken by the Board of Supervisors. The Board has approved the establishment of what’s called the South County Area Municipal Advisory Council. The Council, consisting of local community members, will stay in place until adoption of the updated Higgins Area Plan. It was proposed by Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district covers the area. He says it’s modeled after a council formed in Penn Valley, which has been successful…

Last month, the Board approved a 300-thousand-dollar Local Early Action Planning Grant, designed to assist the need for more affordable housing. The focus is expediting growth in the Higgins Area. Planning Director Brian Foss reminded the Board the Higgins Plan hasn’t been updated in 20 years…

The grant provides one-time funding to regions and jurisdictions for technical assistance, preparation, and adoption of planning documents and process improvements.

