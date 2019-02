It’s going to be a wet, cold weekend, and Grass Valley could see some snow before this series of storms is over. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the National Weather Service has issued an advisory…

Holiday says that will likely happen early Monday morning. He says we’ll be getting a lot of rain first…

Strong wind gusts are also expected, mainly tomorrow. A chance of rain and snow showers stays in the forecast until Tuesday night.

–gf