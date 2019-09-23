Advisory Still In Effect for South Yuba

That yellowish mess in the South Yuba River. What is it and when will it be gone? A No Swim Advisory is still in effect for the South Yuba from the town of Washington to Englebright Lake. Nevada County spokeswoman Taylor Wolfe says preliminary tests have come back positive for E-Coli…

As far as what is it and where it came from, there are many myths flying around. Wolfe says they still don’t know, but are checking. There are a lot of stories that it could be mining waste…

The water does appear to be closer to its natural color today, but the advisory for the South Yuba has not been lifted. Yuba County had issued a similar advisory for the Middle Fork of the river, but that has now been called off.

–gf