< Back to All News

Advisory Still In Effect for South Yuba

Posted: Sep. 23, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

That yellowish mess in the South Yuba River. What is it and when will it be gone? A No Swim Advisory is still in effect for the South Yuba from the town of Washington to Englebright Lake. Nevada County spokeswoman Taylor Wolfe says preliminary tests have come back positive for E-Coli…

Listen to Taylor Wolfe 1

As far as what is it and where it came from, there are many myths flying around. Wolfe says they still don’t know, but are checking. There are a lot of stories that it could be mining waste…

Listen to Taylor Wolfe 2

The water does appear to be closer to its natural color today, but the advisory for the South Yuba has not been lifted. Yuba County had issued a similar advisory for the Middle Fork of the river, but that has now been called off.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha