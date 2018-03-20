Affordable Housing Town Hall Tonight

A forum on affordable housing taking place in Nevada City Tuesday evening. The event hosted by KVMR has a number of expert panelists. News Director Paul Emery says representatives from the county along with real estate professionals and non-profits will be speaking.
Emery says the event is offered to inspire a constructive and engaged conversation around the issues and the impacts of the affordable housing shortage within Nevada County.
There is a spectrum of housing needs from the availability of affordable rental units to permanent placement and home ownership.
Panelists include:
Brendan Phillips, County Housing Resource Manager;
Brian Foss, County Planning Department and Zoning Administrator;
Mimi Simmons, Cornerstone Realty Group;
Chuck Durrett, Principal Architect, Co-Housing Company;
Andy Cassano, CEO of Nevada City Engineering;
and Lorraine Larson, Executive Director, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity
The Town Hall takes place at the Nevada Theater from 6 to 8 PM.
