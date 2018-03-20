Affordable Housing Town Hall Tonight

A forum on affordable housing taking place in Nevada City Tuesday evening. The event hosted by KVMR has a number of expert panelists. News Director Paul Emery says representatives from the county along with real estate professionals and non-profits will be speaking.

Emery says the event is offered to inspire a constructive and engaged conversation around the issues and the impacts of the affordable housing shortage within Nevada County.

There is a spectrum of housing needs from the availability of affordable rental units to permanent placement and home ownership.

Panelists include:

Brendan Phillips, County Housing Resource Manager;

Brian Foss, County Planning Department and Zoning Administrator;

Mimi Simmons, Cornerstone Realty Group;

Chuck Durrett, Principal Architect, Co-Housing Company;

Andy Cassano, CEO of Nevada City Engineering;

and Lorraine Larson, Executive Director, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

The Town Hall takes place at the Nevada Theater from 6 to 8 PM.