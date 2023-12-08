< Back to All News

African American Pioneers To Be Honored With Plaque

Posted: Dec. 8, 2023 12:44 AM PST

Nevada County Supervisors also designated another Historical Landmark at their meeting earlier this week. And Kathy Hillis, with the Friends of the Landmarks Commission, says this one will commemorate civil rights advocates Jennie Correll Carter and Dennis Drummond Carter at the family homesite…

Hillis says Drummond Street is believed to have been named after Dennis Carter’s mother’s family. He was also an accomplished musician and music teacher. Jennie Carter was a skilled writer and journalist who was the local correspondent for the Elevator, a San Francisco newspaper serving the black community in Northern California. And although it may seem like county historical landmarks are piling up, Hillis says it’s not that easy. And there’s also sometimes a lack of cooperation from the landowners…

Both of the Carters are buried in Pine Grove Cemetery. A marker will be placed by the Landmarks Commission during Black History Month next February.

