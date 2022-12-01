< Back to All News

After Great Start November Precip Below Normal

Posted: Dec. 1, 2022 12:37 AM PST

After getting off to a great start, November precipitation for the Grass Valley area was just below normal. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Scott Rowe, says five-point-2 inches fell, all of it around the first week. The historical average has been five-point-five inches. A year ago, it was only two-point-seven inches. And then it was dry for the rest of the month. And with October also completely dry, Rowe says we’re significantly behind where we should be at this time of year, which is seven-point-eight inches. But December is off to a good start…

Meanwhile, Rowe says these systems should, again, be good for the snowpack, similar to the previous systems early last month…

Rowe says November for the Grass Valley area was also colder than normal, with 16 days having below-average daytime high temperatures. The average daytime high was 56 degrees, three degrees below normal.

