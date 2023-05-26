After Rate Hike NC Councilmembers Blast WM

Another modest Waste Management rate increase has been approved by the Nevada City City Council. But some Councilmembers, again, didn’t hold back on service issues. At just over five-percent, it means just another 82-cents a month for most customers, starting with July bills, or those with 35-gallon carts. It’s an annual cost-of-living adjustment allowed in the contract. And the local company’s Public Sector Manager, Shavati Karki-Pearl, told the Council at its Wednesday night meeting that it’s despite even higher costs for them…

Karki-Pearl also mentioned that the commercial contamination rate is coming down. Currently, if a recycle bin is more than five-percent contaminated with other kinds of waste, the customer is charged 100-percent of the corresponding monthly trash rate for equivalent bin size. But Pearl says with more proper recycling occurring, fines are being reduced by about a-fourth. Meanwhile, Councilmember Gary Peterson described Waste Management’s service as “abysmal”…

The current contract agreement for the city expires at the end of June in 2025.