After Rising Jobless Rate Drops In Nevada County

After going up nearly a point the previous month, Nevada County’s jobless rate dropped half-a-point in February. At three-point-nine percent, that’s the tenth-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. The Business Services Representative for the Alliance for Workforce Development Office in Grass Valley is Phelan Burns. She’s says there’s a seasonal uptick in what’s available for jobseekers….

Service industry jobs include restaurants, hotels and motels, housekeepers, cooks, and dishwashers. Nevada County’s rate is also over three-points lower than a year ago…

Burns also says she’s been seeing a disconnect between the types of jobs people are asking about and what’s available in the county. And overall, job numbers in most sectors here was stagnant.