Aftermath of Shutoffs Subject of Town Hall Tonight

Posted: Nov. 8, 2019 7:47 AM PST

Now that P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs seem to be over for awhile, it’s a good chance to calm down and talk about them. YubaNet and Nevada County are co-producing a Town Hall meeting tonight, with lots of panelists and lots to talk about. YubaNet Editor Pascale Fusshoeller says guests include County C-E-O Alison Lehman, and many others…

Listen to Pascale Fusshoeller 1

Police and fire officials will also be there. While a lot of the talk is certain to focus around P-G-and-E, Pascale says there will be several other topics…

Listen to Pascale Fusshoeller 2

The public can ask questions by filling out cards or e-mailing townhall@yubanet.com. It’s from 6 to 9pm at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, on South Auburn Street.

