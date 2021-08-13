< Back to All News

Ag Mechanics and Livestock Auction Friday and Sunday

Posted: Aug. 13, 2021 5:54 AM PDT

The Nevada County Fair is in full swing two big events are the FFA Ag Mechanics Auction Friday evening and the Junior Livestock Auction Sunday morning. Tim Reid works with high school students as a high school assistant principal, a former FFA advisor, and current president of the County Livestock Producers. Reid is thrilled the Fair is back and students are participating.

 

Following a year struggling with COVID, it was an additional challenge when the River Fire flared up impacting students that live in the Chicago Park area.

 

In addition to challenges with animals, several ag mechanics project were jeopardized. Judging of those projects was delayed for a day allowing displaced students to complete projects on site. But the good news is no projects were lost and all were able to be judged in time for the auction.

 

The Ag mechanics auction is Friday evening at 5:00 PM.
The Junior Livestock Auction is Sunday morning at 9:00AM.
Both events are broadcast live on KNCO.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha