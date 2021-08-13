Ag Mechanics and Livestock Auction Friday and Sunday

The Nevada County Fair is in full swing two big events are the FFA Ag Mechanics Auction Friday evening and the Junior Livestock Auction Sunday morning. Tim Reid works with high school students as a high school assistant principal, a former FFA advisor, and current president of the County Livestock Producers. Reid is thrilled the Fair is back and students are participating.

Following a year struggling with COVID, it was an additional challenge when the River Fire flared up impacting students that live in the Chicago Park area.

In addition to challenges with animals, several ag mechanics project were jeopardized. Judging of those projects was delayed for a day allowing displaced students to complete projects on site. But the good news is no projects were lost and all were able to be judged in time for the auction.

The Ag mechanics auction is Friday evening at 5:00 PM.

The Junior Livestock Auction is Sunday morning at 9:00AM.

Both events are broadcast live on KNCO.