Ag Mechanics Auction Brings Smiles and Dollars

After transitioning to an online only event a year ago because of the COVID pandemic two successful events were held in person and raised both money and smiles for FFA and 4-H members on Friday evening and Sunday Morning.

Friday evening was the FFA Ag Mechanics Auction behind the Sugar Pine Lode aqt the The Nevada County Fair. High school students from both Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools were eager to share and sell their projects. NU Senior Meghan Garren, Proud Tradition or Best of Show, won the award for the second time . As a freshman she had also won the best of show with a patio set, but her sophomore year was thwarted by COVID. This year she was on her game again with two ag-themed end tables and lamps.

Garren’s project also included livestock to combine all elements of FFA. The tables could be set up in several configurations showcasing what livestock fit your mood.

Bidding started at 100 dollars… we pick up the sound 30 seconds into the sale…