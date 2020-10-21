Ag Values Drop Overall In Nevada County

2019 was an overall down year for the gross value of all agricultural crops in Nevada County. In his recent annual presentation to the Board of Supervisors, Agriculture Commissioner Chris DeNijs says the value dropped by nine-and-a-half percent from 2018, at over 23-million dollars, or a decrease of over two-million dollars. He says it was mainly due to timber values falling 51-percent, due to a decrease in the total milled board feet harvested, as well as lower prices. But food crop values continued an upward trend…

Meanwhile, Supervisor Heidi Hall was disappointed that her cannabis growing constituents could not be included for the first time, after the county passed its ordinance in May of last year…

A bill signed into law in California last year authorizes county agriculture commissioners to report to the state agriculture secretary on the condition, acreage, production, and value of cannabis produced under a cultivation license.