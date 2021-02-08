< Back to All News

Aggressive Anti-Littering Campaign Underway

Posted: Feb. 8, 2021 12:27 AM PST

In response to residents and businesses in Nevada County reporting record levels of illegal dumping and littering, an aggressive campaign has been launched by Public Works. The county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says it’s widespread, including along Highways 20 and 49, and a problem in a number of rural counties, where people can hide such activity more…

click to listen to David Garcia

Garcia says the “I Love A Clean Nevada County” campaign is using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google ads to reach residents with anti-litter messages…

click to listen to David Garcia

Garcia says new stickers are also going to be available for residents and businesses to strategically place on vehicles and receptacles. Garcia says the increased littering and illegal disposals also means more Waste Management and county employees have been out picking up the materials. And that’s not only costly but also danngerous work, with one employee being hit and killed by a motorist last year.

