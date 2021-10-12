Aggressive Driving and Speeding Still Big Concerns

Excessive speed and aggressive driving continue to be major concerns on California roads and highways. So, a federally-funded grant will continue to be available, for at least another year, for the Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Steele says the funding, in the past, has allowed increased patrols…

But Steele says, overall, there have been no chronic trouble spots in Nevada County. Since the start of the pandemic, the CHP noted a significant increase in citations, statewide, for drivers travelling in excess of 100 miles an hour. Steele says, overall, the number of speeding tickets in Nevada County has remained steady. But he says motorists need to be more patient, which he feels is the biggest factor in such behavior…

For the federal fiscal year of 2018-2019, the CHP says speed was a factor in approximately 45-percent of all fatal and injury-causing crashes around the state.