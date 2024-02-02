< Back to All News

Aging Well–Wine, Chocolate, Cheese Is Sunday

Posted: Feb. 2, 2024 12:22 AM PST

There remains a funding gap for completing Nevada County’s Community Senior Center. So Gold Country Senior Services is hosting what should be an annual event on Sunday at the Fairgrounds. Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy says it’s called “Aging Well–Wine, Chocolate, and Cheese”…

click to listen to Leslie Lovejoy

Lovejoy says five wineries, one kombucha merchant, two chocolatiers, and one cheese vendor have committed to be there. Meanwhile, she says progress continues on rennovating the building that once housed the Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley…

click to listen to Leslie Lovejoy

Lovejoy says if all goes well the Center will open in the summer. Tickets are 35 dollars in advance and 40 dollars at the gate. That’s Sunday from one to four-pm, in the Ponderosa Building of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which also happens to be the site for the previous Senior Center that closed around 15 years ago.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha