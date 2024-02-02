Aging Well–Wine, Chocolate, Cheese Is Sunday

There remains a funding gap for completing Nevada County’s Community Senior Center. So Gold Country Senior Services is hosting what should be an annual event on Sunday at the Fairgrounds. Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy says it’s called “Aging Well–Wine, Chocolate, and Cheese”…

Lovejoy says five wineries, one kombucha merchant, two chocolatiers, and one cheese vendor have committed to be there. Meanwhile, she says progress continues on rennovating the building that once housed the Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley…

Lovejoy says if all goes well the Center will open in the summer. Tickets are 35 dollars in advance and 40 dollars at the gate. That’s Sunday from one to four-pm, in the Ponderosa Building of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which also happens to be the site for the previous Senior Center that closed around 15 years ago.