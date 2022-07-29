< Back to All News

Agony Ride This Weekend

Posted: Jul. 29, 2022 12:00 AM PDT

After a couple of abbreviated events, due to the pandemic, the 40th annual 24-hour bike-a-thon, known as The Agony, is expected to be the biggest ever. It begins Friday, July 29th, in the Sierra Valley, 25 miles north of Truckee. It’s a fundraiser for Christian Encounter Ranch in Grass Valley. Riders go as far as they can for 24 hours. At least 120 participants are signed up. That includes staff members of the ranch, such as Executive Director Nate Boyd…

click to listen to Nate Boyd

Christian Encounter Ranch works with young people, mostly teens, with major damage from families, society, and/or their own poor choices. Boyd says the pandemic has also had its emotional impacts…

click to listen to Nate Boyd

But Boyd says their students are on hand for the event every year, showing their strong support from the three Support and Gear stations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha