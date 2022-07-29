Agony Ride This Weekend

After a couple of abbreviated events, due to the pandemic, the 40th annual 24-hour bike-a-thon, known as The Agony, is expected to be the biggest ever. It begins Friday, July 29th, in the Sierra Valley, 25 miles north of Truckee. It’s a fundraiser for Christian Encounter Ranch in Grass Valley. Riders go as far as they can for 24 hours. At least 120 participants are signed up. That includes staff members of the ranch, such as Executive Director Nate Boyd…

Christian Encounter Ranch works with young people, mostly teens, with major damage from families, society, and/or their own poor choices. Boyd says the pandemic has also had its emotional impacts…

But Boyd says their students are on hand for the event every year, showing their strong support from the three Support and Gear stations.