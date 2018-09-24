Agriculture Economy Marks Twelve Percent Increase

Some positive economic news when it comes to Nevada County’s agriculture. The recently-released 2017 Nevada County Crop and Livestock Report shows economic gains from the previous year…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 1

Agriculture Commissioner Chris DeNijs says cattle was the number one value crop at over nine-point-six million dollars, but that’s a decline for the third straight year because of market price. Timber is number two at four-point three million, followed by pasture and rangeland, and then vegetables…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 2

The types of vegetables grown in Nevada County are not broken down in the report, but red wine grapes out-produced white grapes by a margin of about three-to-one.

–gf