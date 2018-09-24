< Back to All News

Agriculture Economy Marks Twelve Percent Increase

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

Some positive economic news when it comes to Nevada County’s agriculture. The recently-released 2017 Nevada County Crop and Livestock Report shows economic gains from the previous year…

Agriculture Commissioner Chris DeNijs says cattle was the number one value crop at over nine-point-six million dollars, but that’s a decline for the third straight year because of market price. Timber is number two at four-point three million, followed by pasture and rangeland, and then vegetables…

The types of vegetables grown in Nevada County are not broken down in the report, but red wine grapes out-produced white grapes by a margin of about three-to-one.

