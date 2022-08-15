< Back to All News

Aguilar Not Running Again For GV City Council

Posted: Aug. 15, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

The candidate filing period closed Friday for most Nevada County races for the November election. But one notable exception is for Grass Valley City Council. The deadline has been extended to Wednesday where an incumbent does not seek another term. And Ben Aguliar is not running again. He says family concerns is the biggest reason…

Aguilar, who’s also currently the mayor, says he’s also taking over the family business for his father, who’s retiring. He’s one of the “A’s” of A and A Air Conditioning, Heating and Sheet Metal. He was originally appointed to the Council in 2015 to replace Terry Lamphier, who had to resign. He was voted into his first and only full term in 2018. And he says the city is in good hands…

There are two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council. The other incumbent, Hilary Hodge, will appear on the November ballot, and is seeking her second four-year term. And the only other candidate to come forward is Haven Caravelli, a local businesswoman and artist who’s running for public office for the first time.

