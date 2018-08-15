Aguilar Prepares to Run for Second Term

The only incumbent to submit paperwork to run for re-election to the Grass Valley City Council has officially been cleared by the county to move forward in the process. Ben Aguilar, who also just became a new father for the second time on Sunday, basically served a full term, but never went through the election process.

Aguilar says that he wants to continue to focus on public works projects and initiatives that have been funded through Measure N and will transition to Measure E .

Aguilar also says bringing Alex Gammelgard on as Chief of Police was a positive move.

Along with Aguilar, three other candidates- Hilary Hodge, Bob Branstrom, and Steve Slack have been certified for the November ballot.

Aguilar was appointed to the Council in 2014 following the resignation of Terry Lamphier just days after taking the oath.