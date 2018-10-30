< Back to All News

Ahead of Election, Church Holds Day of Quiet

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

With one week to go until the November election, if you are tired of all the noise that has gone along with it, both locally and nationally, there is a place you can go today to get away from it all. Peace Lutheran Church is having a ‘Day of Quiet’–an idea by congregation member Barbara Gable…

Listen to Barbara Gable 1

Gable says there’s been a lot of ‘noise’ surrounding this election…

Listen to Barbara Gable 2

The doors of the sanctuary will be open from 8am to 4pm. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha