Ahead of Election, Church Holds Day of Quiet

With one week to go until the November election, if you are tired of all the noise that has gone along with it, both locally and nationally, there is a place you can go today to get away from it all. Peace Lutheran Church is having a ‘Day of Quiet’–an idea by congregation member Barbara Gable…

Listen to Barbara Gable 1

Gable says there’s been a lot of ‘noise’ surrounding this election…

Listen to Barbara Gable 2

The doors of the sanctuary will be open from 8am to 4pm. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley.

–gf