Air Quality Advisory Due To Mosquito Fire

Posted: Sep. 7, 2022 2:47 PM PDT

One of the few Air Quality Health Advisories of the season for Nevada County is expected to stay in effect through next Monday, due to the Mosquito Fire. Joe Fish is the Deputy Air Pollution Control Officer with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. He says smoke impacts could keep the air in the Very Unhealthy to Hazardous ranges throughout the day. But levels of particulate matter are usually better in the afternoon…

Fish says air movement and wind direction is always a key, but it can be a double-edged sword. And the extreme heat is also not helping…

When the air quality is considered Very Unhealthy, the district says outdoor activity should be restricted for all and exposure should be limited for sensitive groups. But at the Hazardous or worst level, exposure should be limited for everyone. Meanwhile, record highs are expected every day this week through Friday, which started with Labor Day. It will also mean a record six straight days with triple-digit readings.

