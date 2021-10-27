< Back to All News

Air Quality Also Better After Storm

Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 12:20 AM PDT

Another benefit from the recent heavy precipitation is the air quality. Sam Longmire, with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management, says it’s actually been pretty good in Western Nevada County for the last month or so…

click to listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire says another year of catastrophic wildfires in the North State meant a lot of smoky skies, with high amounts of particulate matter in the air. He says all but nine days in the county, in August, were over the Federal standard. Meanwhile, Longmire says the lifting of the debris burn could have some impacts, but not likely major ones…

click to listen to Sam Longmire

October used to have a history of poor air quality before agricultural burnings and frequency were reduced by state legislation.

