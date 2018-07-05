Air Quality Health Advisory Because Of Wildfires

North State summer wildfires can sometimes blow into Nevada County. And Sam Longmire, with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says the enormous County Fire has created the potential for poor conditions through at least Friday. So a health advisory is in effect…

Longmire says smoke is expected to settle in low areas at night and drift across Nevada, Sierra, and Plumas Counties during the day, depending on wind direction and other factors. He says exposure to fine particulate matter is the main concern from wildfire smoke…

Conditions are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. But Longmire says even if you’re in good overall health you should minimize outdoor activities. Near real-time air quality conditions may be found at “spare the air dot-com”, and click on PM two-point-five.