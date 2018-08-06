Air Quality Health Advisory Extended

As north state fires continue to burn, the Air Quality Health Advisory For Plumas, Sierra, and Nevada Counties has been extended at least through Thursday. And Sam Longmire, an air pollution control specialist with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says it’s not actually known when the advisory can be lifted…

Longmire says smoke from the Donnell Fire in Tuolomne County has also been blowing into the area at times. He says the worst level will likely be “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. But it’s possible it could also go to a level shaded in red, on the district map, where heavy outdoor activity should be limited for everyone…

The only day that the district recorded a day with a red level, during this period, so far, has been last Thursday.