Air Quality Still Good Despite Lack Of Rain

One possible positive for the mostly-dry weather in January and February is more opportunities to burn off debris and vegetation piles in Nevada County. Joe Fish is the deputy air pollution control officer for the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. He says there have only been two “no-burn” days in February so far, but due to wildfire danger concerns, and not air quality impacts…

A year ago, with over 24 inches of rain falling in February in Grass Valley, Fish says permitted burning was allowed every day, but it was usually too wet to allow much of it to actually be done. And despite more stagnant air, the pollution index has been mostly outstanding this winter…

Although burn permits are not required this time of year, an air pollution permit from the Air District is always required for non-residential projects.